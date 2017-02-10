Company Ably Resources

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Rotating / Packaged Equipment Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 524393

15ABLY RESOURCES is working with an LNG focussed energy firm who's seeking a LEAD ROTATING EQUIPMENT ENGINEER in the UK.Based in London, this is a long-term opportunity for a professional seeking involvement in a challenge environment.The ideal candidate will have;*A BSc in Mechanical Engineering or a relevant discipline*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience*Experience in an Onshore LNG environment*Experience in hands-on Rotating Machinery expertise with equipment including large Compressors & MotorsPlease send CVs in Word format