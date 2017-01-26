Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for an experienced Lead Recruiter with extensive experience working with major contractors in the oil and gas petrochemical industry in Saudi Arabia.

Position Specifics & Deliverables:

* Provide outstanding customer service to ensure a positive applicant experience regardless of whether or not the applicant joins the organization* Partner with business leadership (Global Mobility, HR Consultants, and Global Business Services) to provide recruitment strategy and support in line with departmental and organizational objectives* Build and maintain effective business relationships with Hiring Managers as well as mentor and support junior members of team* Develop effective and cost efficient recruitment strategies to support, resolve and fulfill department / business resourcing needs and provide solutions to skill shortages by creating action plans* Responsible for sourcing, screening, and selection activities, both internally and externally, from initial notification of the vacancy to the time the candidate joins the company* Present the company as the "employer of choice" by creating compelling, meaningful, and intelligent job advertisements and professional marketing materials* Hold regular meetings with managers and drive accountability for prompt feedback to ensure a positive applicant experience* Liaise with Human Resources and Manager on remuneration issues as necessary such that all compensation, benefit and employment legislation issues are addressed* Utilize appropriate selection and recruitment tools to ensure that personnel are recruited in the most cost effective manner* Utilize social media and creative sourcing resources to aggressively target top active and passive talent throughout the industry* Plan and organize recruitment events, Recruitment Open Days, and attend National Engineering and Construction exhibitions, and other professional networking events* Conduct selection interviews, assisting line management in the decision making process* Assist managers with making offers of employment using effective negotiation skills to ensure that offers are accepted and selected applicants become new starters* Manage recruitment process and maintain up to date / accurate data in the company applicant tracking system* Build lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with candidates, hiring managers and recruiters to enable the delivery of high quality service and information in an accurate, efficient, timely and cost effective manner

* 5 years of experience in recruiting for global multinational companies* Proven track record in providing excellent customer service and managing workload in a fast-paced environment* Confident recruiter who can work in a team and autonomously* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, which can be demonstrated at all levels of the business* Demonstrates effective networking skills and direct sourcing strategies* Prior Oil and Gas, Mining and / or Power experience preferred