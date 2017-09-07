Company G2 Recruitment

About the Role:

My Client is looking for an experienced Lead Mobile developer to be part of a unique and fast paced work environment. Based in the broadcasting industry, my client is looking for someone who is invested into the growth of the company for the coming years.

Key Skills:

* Mobile -SDK* Swift* Jenkins* Strong understanding of Back-End Framework* Up for a challenge

Location: West London

Role: Lead Mobile developer

Salary: Negotiable ( dependant on experience)

Start Date: ASAP (URGENT)

Type: Permanent

My client is looking to move extremely quickly for the position of Lead Mobile Developer. Please don't hesitate in applying for this position as interviews will be beginning ASAP. Also please feel free to call me on 02071 676 816 to discuss the position further.

