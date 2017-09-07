About the Role:
My Client is looking for an experienced Lead Mobile developer to be part of a unique and fast paced work environment. Based in the broadcasting industry, my client is looking for someone who is invested into the growth of the company for the coming years.
Key Skills:
* Mobile -SDK
* Swift
* Jenkins
* Strong understanding of Back-End Framework
* Up for a challenge
Location: West London
Role: Lead Mobile developer
Salary: Negotiable ( dependant on experience)
Start Date: ASAP (URGENT)
Type: Permanent
My client is looking to move extremely quickly for the position of Lead Mobile Developer. Please don't hesitate in applying for this position as interviews will be beginning ASAP. Also please feel free to call me on 02071 676 816 to discuss the position further.