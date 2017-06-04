Lead Instrument Commissioning Engineer

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Receives Project documentation and understands Scope of Work related to his discipline.

Report to Commissioning Team Leader as per project Organization chart.

Lead a team to undertake commissioning activities in small projects.

Interfaces with other disciplines to ensure integration of activities.

Implement & test the subsystems as per project commissioning test sheets.

Preparation of method statements, procedures and routines where required.

Interface towards Precommissioning and Company personnel.

Reports on work progress, bringing to notice potential problems or delays and recommends solutions.

Assist during the database preparation for precommissioning status index and commissioning technical database.

Plan, Monitor and assist in Vendor activities as required.

Ensure temporary supplies and commissioning spares are adequate for the subsystem testing.

Perform inter-discipline checks.

Compliance in accordance with HSE Standard.

Bachelor degree in Engineering.

15 years commissioning experience within the oil and gas industry with at least 4 years in a Lead role in Commissioning.

Minimum 2 years' offshore experience

Experience in FAT

Leadership and Supervisory potentials.

Good understanding of specific Engineering discipline and interdiscipline activities.

Knowledge of Commissioning software.

Good command of written and spoken English.

Good technical knowledge and skills.

Good Communication skills.

