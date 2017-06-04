Lead Instrument Commissioning Engineer

Energy Jobline
Abu Dhabi
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 2:02am

About the Role:


Our client, one of the best providers of engineering, procurement and construction services is looking for a Lead Instrument Commissioning Engineer.

Responsibility
  • Receives Project documentation and understands Scope of Work related to his discipline.
  • Report to Commissioning Team Leader as per project Organization chart.
  • Lead a team to undertake commissioning activities in small projects.
  • Interfaces with other disciplines to ensure integration of activities.
  • Implement & test the subsystems as per project commissioning test sheets.
  • Preparation of method statements, procedures and routines where required.
  • Interface towards Precommissioning and Company personnel.
  • Reports on work progress, bringing to notice potential problems or delays and recommends solutions.
  • Assist during the database preparation for precommissioning status index and commissioning technical database.
  • Plan, Monitor and assist in Vendor activities as required.
  • Ensure temporary supplies and commissioning spares are adequate for the subsystem testing.
  • Perform inter-discipline checks.
  • Compliance in accordance with HSE Standard.

Knowledge Skills and Experience:
  • Bachelor degree in Engineering.
  • 15 years commissioning experience within the oil and gas industry with at least 4 years in a Lead role in Commissioning.
  • Minimum 2 years' offshore experience
  • Experience in FAT
  • Leadership and Supervisory potentials.
  • Good understanding of specific Engineering discipline and interdiscipline activities.
  • Knowledge of Commissioning software.
  • Good command of written and spoken English.
  • Good technical knowledge and skills.
  • Good Communication skills.


Engineering Jobs,Unconventional Oil and Gas
Document Control
578777