About the Role:
The Role:
A Lead GIS Advisor is required to complete a 12 month contract in QLD. You will have the opportunity to work within a company that is rapidly expanding globally and further building their presence Australia with a fantastic portfolio of projects.
The role will be joining the site team and will require you to work with a high level of autonomy and support the team within your own specialism as they further build the division hence they require a highly qualified and experienced professional to undertake this position.
The role will require:
* Experienced GIS professional within the Oil & Gas industry
* Good understanding of E&P Disciplines (Geoscience & Engineering)
* Excellent knowledge of GIS technology
* Awareness of current and emerging technologies
* Excellent problem solving skills
* Strong business analysis skills
* Degree qualified in GIS or Computer Science
* Opportunity to work with leading edge technology and the latest software
* A minimum of 10 years experience
* Experience in working within the Oil & Gas industry
* Gathering & Wellsite experience
About Fircroft:
