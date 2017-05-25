Company Orion Group

About the Role:

This is a fantastic opportunity to join en exciting and ambitious gas field development project within Vietnam. This position is a long term contract role and is working for the Operator



As Lead Geologist you will also be in charge of evaluation of the hydrocarbon potential. Additionally, the Lead Geologist, as one of our clients key technical representatives, will be expected to play an important role in effective communications with Partners and state energy company, work extensively with global & nationwide technical networks.



This will be on a residential basis with living allowance for overseas candidates.



Key requirements

- BSc in Geology; MSc in Geology is preferable

- 20 years' experience in exploration - development in oil & gas industry, with at least 10 years in exploration, delineation and development of gas fields in GoT

- Safety and environment focus

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

