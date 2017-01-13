Lead Engineer / Senior Engineer

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Kent,England

About the Role:

My client is currently recruiting for an experienced, office-based Lead Engineer (or similar) for a permanent role in Kent. The correct candidate will be extremely analytical in nature, used to problem solving and issue resolution, have experience in software and asset management. This role offers candidates an excellent career step towards a chief engineering position.

Requirements:

* Have at least 4 years of applied experience with engineering in the wind sector* Be educated to a degree / masters / PhD level* Capable of both mechanical and electrical work* Experience in the following areas* Power Conversion* Troubleshooting / Problem Solving* Software Experience* Client-side data analysis tools* Processing data from WTG SCADA systems* Excellent Asset Management Skills* Full UK Driving License

Location: Kent

Salary: Competitive + bonus, pension, health insurance

Start date: Immediate

If you are interested in this role, please send a CV and covering letter

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Asset Integrity Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now