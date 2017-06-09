Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

The Lead Engineer is responsible for the delivery, to the programme, of all Product Creation deliverables at all gateways for the systems within their responsibility. He/she reports to the functional Group Leader in the Centre of Competence (CoC). Be responsible for resolving conflicts escalated from Design Engineers. This is a great opportunity for an experienced engineer to take on the role of Lead Engineer - Interior on the development of a new vehicle derivative. In this role the successful candidate will be responsible for the delivery of the Module business objectives and to manage the technical and commercial aspects of programme delivery.



Key Responsibilities:



* Responsible for technical output of CAD Team

* Attend key meetings including project reviews, startup meetings etc.

* Setting and managing delivery of attributes including performance, costs, weight, and quality.

* Manage supplier engagement requirements.

* Provide the interface between his/her and the others Modules and the programme team.

* Report project status metrics to the programme management team.

* Coordinate cross-functional reviews for the resolution of technical issues.



Requirements:



* Experience in project delivery in a fast paced environment.

* In-depth understanding and knowledge of automotive design and integration of at least one discipline: preferably Interior, body or exterior systems.

* Strong experience in a similar role.

* Strong numeracy and literacy skills.

* Ability to overcome cultural barriers.

* Knowledge of CATIA V5/ visualization tool experience

* Ability to travel overseas as and when required by the project



What you can expect:



* A competitive hourly rate

* Playing a key role in my clients growth, and service offering through business development

* The opportunity to improve status and career development and training in a leading, independent and international Engineering Company

* The opportunity to work on a brand new vehicle derivative



The Company:

In almost every automobile, there is a bit of our client. An expert of complete vehicle development and in optimizing production plants for the automotive industry. With approximately 7900 employees on more than 70 sites in 25 countries. Our client is capable of offering the whole spectrum of development services to the customer all around the automobile.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Engineering degree or similar qualified (HND / HNC), ideally chartered or working towards.



