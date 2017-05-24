LEAD ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

Company Fircroft

Location Stavanger

About the Role:

The Electrical Lead should make sure that the electrical engineering is done on the scope, in accordance with the authority regulations, project specifications and standards, and according to budget and schedule.

* All electrical engineering activities related to the Project

* Ensure that technical solutions are developed and aligned with best practice and electrical leading advisor in the base organization.

* Establish an adequate meeting structure for all engineering activities, towards other discipline areas and interface parties within the Project Team, Company base organization and towards Contractor(s).

* Follow up of Contractor's electrical engineering activities and performance.

* Ensure that Company requirements and Authority requirements are understood by Contractor and implemented in the design within the discipline.

* Handling of scope change, quality control and deviations/non-conformities within the discipline.

* Give input to planning and progress reporting for the Project within the discipline.

* Give input to the Quality System Audit and Examinations Program for the Project within the discipline.

* Give input to the Project Risk register based on evaluated risks within the discipline and follow up according to agreed action plans.

* Monitor interface engineering activities and report as required within the discipline.

* Contribute as required in contract strategy discussions and technical evaluation of tenders.

* Ensure proactive communication with Subsurface, Drilling, Construction, Commissioning and Operations within the discipline.

* Ensure correct quality of and timely delivery of LCI to Operations within the discipline.

* Ensure required engineering experience transfer from other similar projects within the discipline.

* Ensure engineering experience feedback to the base organization and other projects within the discipline.



The Company:

Our client is multinational oil and gas company with operations in thirty-six countries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Minimum 8 years of experience from project development/execution. * At least 3 years management experience. .

* Experience with engineering contractors.

* High focus on HSE, ethics

* Ability to manage a team in accordance with the Company values.

* Well developed teambuilding, co operational- and communication abilities.

* Structured, systematic and target driven with well defined goals.

* Ability to understand the value chain and project totality.

* Multidiscipline understanding and ability to work 'across' all areas in the project.

* Ability to handle responsibility and periodically high work loads.



About Fircroft:

