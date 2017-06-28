Lead CSA Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands

About the Role:
My client is searching a Lead CSA Engineer to be based in The Hague for a 12 month renewable contract for a petrochemical project.
The CSA Engineer is required to have experience in:
Concrete
Steel Structures
Buildings
Staadpro, Technosoft, Microsoft office
Preparation of material take off
Worked with German documentation
Be able to Read German documentation
The CSA Engineer will be required to speak English and read German.
10+ years experience in the field of engineering and design of petrochemcial plants will only be considered