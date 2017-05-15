Company Leap29

Location Israel,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Architect Jobs

Salary €50 to €60 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 566199

Lead CSA Designer - Ashkelon, IsraelDuration: 2-year contractLocation: AshkelonRate: Negotiable + accommodation, flights etc.Do you have a great background in CSA designing for large-scale Bio-tech/Semiconductor projects or even better have you previously worked on an INTEL project?If you are a Lead CSA Designer, this could be the project for you!The project is based in Israel and you will be given accommodation in the beautiful location of Ashkelon on the coast. If you think you've got what it takes to work for a global engineering company on a fast paced project read on to find out more about the requirements;Lead CSA Designer Requirements:•Semiconductor or Life Sciences experience•Experiences in team management and setting goals for the group•Expertise in clean-room and Semiconductor / Life Sciences typical standard CSA design•Besides managing various design phases, the Lead CSA Designer has to be able to lead the Design Service During Construction as well•Team management: 5-10 people•Intel expertise preferredIf you are interested in discussing the project further, please submit you CV using the links provided.