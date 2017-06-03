Lead Contracts Engineer

Company NES Global Talent

Location Angola,Africa

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category PSCM Specialist Jobs

Salary €2500 to €2900 Per week

Job ID 577318

PBF CONTRACT LEAD Service dimensions ? Assist PBF Projects Control manager in the co-ordination of PBF Contracts activity. Prepare and update Contracts procedures accordingly. ? Provide support to Contract Engineers in the preparation of Call For Tender in order to ensure that CFT dossier are issued with Total requirements. ? Co-ordinate Contract administrators team and follow up all contract issues throughout contract Execution phase. Liaise with Total Head Quarter when necessary (legal, contracts, insurance). ? Ensure reporting of Contract activities of PBF entity and define and put in place KPIs. ? Consolidate COs by packages and projects at PBF level and ensure the submission and follow up with Concessionaire. ? Liaise with TEPA Finance and Cost Control team in the preparation and consolidation of SOX reports.Main Activities: 1. Prepare Contract & Procurement procedures and ensure implementation. x 2. Liaise with Legal, PJT and DARAG to ensure best practices for contracting. x 3. Ensure Contract Activities Reporting of the entity (contract negotiation progress, amount committed, COs, Approval from partners and Sonangol, dispute and claims, ...). x 4. Consolidate and issue Contracts Activity reports at PBF level (weekly and monthly). Prepare on quarterly basis SOX control report. x 5. Co-ordinate and support CFT preparation dossier with contract engineer using standard forms and guidelines. x 6. Ensure the follow up of RTA approval by Partners and Concessionaire with Partners and Concessionnaire relation manager. x 7. Participate to the decision process for contract attribution. x 8. Contractual/commercial support to Package Contract engineers during the Contract execution phase. x 9. Coordinate the preparation of the presentation to TEPA’s Contract Committee. x 10. Manage the interface with TEPA’s legal, Contract and procurement division for contractual matters. x 11. Represents PBF for contract matters toward Head Quarter’s Claim Committee. x 12. Advise PBF management regarding contractual strategies, claim resolutions and contractual issues in general including issues with Sonangol. x 13. Participate to the settlement of dispute together with legal, insurance and finance specialists. x 14. Propose improvement of CA referential, participate to its evolution. x 15. Participate to suppliers and contractors evaluation and follow up. xContext and environment PBF is the brownfield project division of Bloc 17 and benefits of a matrix organization. It’s managing projects from Basic Engineering to Start-up/hand-over to Bloc 17 Field Operation team. The nature of the brownfield projects, ie most of the execution activities offshore executed in SIMOPS on live FPSOs (Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, CLOV) and congested seabed, increases the risks and consequently the challenges of the projects (coactivities with other projects and maintenance activities, minimization of production shortfalls...). PBF is managing EPC contracts with major international Contractors including onshore prefabrication in Angola, offshore construction and Installation in Angola (FPSO modifications, SURF, SPS, SIMOPS, high number of contractors & subcontractors).The position is located in PBF Angola. Accountabilities Ensure compliance of contracting activities is in accordance with TEPA requirements and procedures. Ensure latest Legal/PJT/DARAG requirements are incorporated into contracts Ensure full audit traceability during preparation and execution including proper filing of the Contract & Procurement related documents according the document filing system. 2/2 Qualifications/Experience required Qualification : Legal counsel, Engineer or Management School Professional Experience (number of years) : 10 Experience of contract (number of years) : 5 years mainly on EPCI contracts for surface or subsea installationsExperience working residential in Angola for an Oil and Gas Operator is beneficial. English Mandatory. French and Portuguese is a plus. Experience on maintenance and operations for FPSO projects is advantageous.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.