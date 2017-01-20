Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary £25 to £31 Per hour

Job ID 520178

We are seeking a Lead Buyer for our Operator client. Starting immediately for 6 monthsCandidates should:Be available immediatelyHave experience at Senior Buyer/Team Lead and have supervised a procurement team.Be every experienced using SAP RLM and MMIdeally have experience of working at oil & gas operator or major tier 1 service companyMain duties and responsibilities:* Issue Requests for Quotations (RFQ) for the purchase of goods and services and for the repair of materials.* Process Purchase Requisitions in accordance with Service Level Agreements, prepare and issue goods Purchase and Services Orders.* Focal point for Company for all Purchase Order related issues, executing adjustment of Purchase & Service Orders and Contracts where required by the business.* Responsible for ensuring that materials and service orders are acknowledged and updated within SAP.* Identify end user demand via MRP to generate timely and appropriate buying decisions.* Manage and optimise inventory Material Requirements Planning (MRP) activities, working with cataloguer ensuring MRP settings are correctly set up, in line with standards and business requirements.* Managing the materials requirement planning for shutdown and projects including the turnaround of repairable materials.* Negotiate contract terms and conditions and provide advice/assistance in the award process.* Create & upload contracts in SAP.* Participate in sourcing activities lead by Corporate Procurement.* Establish, maintain and update supplier information in SAP.* Maintain accurate records on inspection and expediting activities, supplier service levels, and evaluate supplier performance.* Co-ordinate the transport of materials to and from suppliers and Company Warehouse locations.* Proactive regular expediting of materials in accordance with the business's needs, identifying and resolving any issues which may affect the supplier's ability to meet their contractually agreed delivery dates.* The job holder should demonstrate a good knowledge of Oil & Gas Purchasing and Expediting activities, appropriate legislation, best practise and guidelines.* Strong IT Skills and detailed knowledge/experience in a variety of MS office applications and SAP RLM & MM.