Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 5:15am
About the Role:We are seeking a Lead Buyer for our Operator client. Starting immediately for 6 months
Candidates should:
Be available immediately
Have experience at Senior Buyer/Team Lead and have supervised a procurement team.
Be every experienced using SAP RLM and MM
Ideally have experience of working at oil & gas operator or major tier 1 service company
Main duties and responsibilities:
* Issue Requests for Quotations (RFQ) for the purchase of goods and services and for the repair of materials.
* Process Purchase Requisitions in accordance with Service Level Agreements, prepare and issue goods Purchase and Services Orders.
* Focal point for Company for all Purchase Order related issues, executing adjustment of Purchase & Service Orders and Contracts where required by the business.
* Responsible for ensuring that materials and service orders are acknowledged and updated within SAP.
* Identify end user demand via MRP to generate timely and appropriate buying decisions.
* Manage and optimise inventory Material Requirements Planning (MRP) activities, working with cataloguer ensuring MRP settings are correctly set up, in line with standards and business requirements.
* Managing the materials requirement planning for shutdown and projects including the turnaround of repairable materials.
* Negotiate contract terms and conditions and provide advice/assistance in the award process.
* Create & upload contracts in SAP.
* Participate in sourcing activities lead by Corporate Procurement.
* Establish, maintain and update supplier information in SAP.
* Maintain accurate records on inspection and expediting activities, supplier service levels, and evaluate supplier performance.
* Co-ordinate the transport of materials to and from suppliers and Company Warehouse locations.
* Proactive regular expediting of materials in accordance with the business's needs, identifying and resolving any issues which may affect the supplier's ability to meet their contractually agreed delivery dates.
* The job holder should demonstrate a good knowledge of Oil & Gas Purchasing and Expediting activities, appropriate legislation, best practise and guidelines.
* Strong IT Skills and detailed knowledge/experience in a variety of MS office applications and SAP RLM & MM.
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Sub_Category
Buyer Jobs
Salary
£25 to £31 Per hour
Job ID
520178