About the Role:

Our client is a highly recognised leading Australian oil and gas operator. They are currently seeking the appointment of a Land Access Advisor to join their team on this large scale project. The purpose of this position will be primarily to manage the development and maintenance of ongoing relationships with landowners, stakeholders and communities.

This will involve the management of all aspects of landholder issues, including the negotiation of landholder agreements, development of landholder relationships during construction, landholder engagement in rehabilitation post construction and for general operational activities.

Reporting to the Senior Land Access Advisor, the key responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

* Facilitating timely access to land with landowners for construction and operational activities* Utilising consistent and fair approach skills to manage issues through the engagement and negotiation with landowners* Informing landowners of their rights and obligations and providing relevant documentation as required* Requesting advice from legal counsel where appropriate* Recording all interactions with landholders in the company stakeholder management system* Liaising with landholders, ensuring adherence to agreed protocols* Documenting and managing information and agreements using agreed systems and tools

This role is crucial in maintaining access to land and the positive landholder relationships that support this. To be successful in this role, you will need excellent communication and interpersonal skills, a strong focus on project and stakeholder management, strong client service orientation, negotiation and influencing skills and a demonstrated commitment to workplace health and safety.

You will demonstrate previous industry experience in a similar role, exposure to working with rural / farming businesses and communities and an understanding of farm-related activities. Knowledge of Land Access Codes, the P&G Act and other appropriate legislation is required, plus adherence to the client's policies and standards relating to Land Access.

This role will require extensive field work and frequent travel to remote locations.

