Laboratory Technician

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Fort Mcmurray
Posted on 
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 8:48pm

About the Role:

The Role:
The Laboratory Technician will have the responsibility:

* Technician will be analyzing laboratory samples to support plant operations.
* Sample analysis, calculations
* Quality Control, data entry into computer systems and participation in Operations Lab SCL safety system practices.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Technician Jobs
Sub_Category 
CAD Technician Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
579360