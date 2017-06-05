Company Fircroft

Location Fort Mcmurray

About the Role:

The Role:

The Laboratory Technician will have the responsibility:



* Technician will be analyzing laboratory samples to support plant operations.

* Sample analysis, calculations

* Quality Control, data entry into computer systems and participation in Operations Lab SCL safety system practices.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

