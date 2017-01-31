Key Account Manager - Smart Metering

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Leicestershire,England
Posted on
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 2:41am
About the Role:Spencer Ogden are seeking a Key Account Manager to join our client who specialise within Smart Metering.
As the Key account Manager you will lead a small team of Account Managers in the delivery of service based contracts to around 120 business customers. You will be working with Operations to ensue customer satisfaction; resulting in generation of new opportunities, maximisation of in-contract revenue and successful contract renewals are met
RESPONSIBILITY:
-Direct management of the Account team including target setting and monitoring, performance reviews and day to day support, coaching and direction.
-Embed a consistent and professional approach to Account Management across the team, including production and delivery of account plans differentiated to the characteristics of the customer types
-Timely and accurate completion of all internal reporting, approval and governance documentation including monthly reports and opportunity / revenue forecasts
-Input into the annual budgeting process and delivery of the outcomes.
-Personal responsibility for the management of a small number of key accounts
REQUIREMENTS:
-Relevant qualification in Energy Efficiency / Utility Services / Building Technologies
-Skilled in Microsoft packages
-Experience of utility services (especially Metering) to corporate customers (desirable)
-5 years experience in Account Management with a demonstrable level of success developing enduring profitable relationships with clients
-Application of Account Management processes to a range different customer types
-Demonstrable approach to Effective Team leadership
This role will require frequent travel to meet customers
In return you will be rewarded with a competitive salary and benefits
For more information about this role please contact our London office
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Management Jobs
Sub_Category
Contracts Jobs
Salary
£45000 to £50000 Per year
Apply
Job ID
523578