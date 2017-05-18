Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Midrand

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting a Junior Quantity Surveyor based in Midrand.

* Interface with Project Controls team members to collect projects planned details* Verify, measure, value and record delivered quantities for each discipline by interfacing with contractors and construction team* Measure, value, submit and negotiate contract variations* Prepare submit and negotiate project final accounts* Certify contractors' monthly valuations and final accounts* Take measurements on site where necessary* Monitoring contractor's progress for reporting and interim payment purposes* Check quantities in contractor payment applications* Prepare / check quantities for Adjustment Orders and Claims* Ensure appropriate records are being maintained at Site with respect to Adjustment Orders and claims

Skills / Qualifications

* Degree in Quantity Surveying (preferred), Commercial Management or similar discipline* Self-motivated and able to clearly communicate with project team and execution contractors at all levels* Excellent computer skills with emphasis on MS Office applications* Ability to work in a team environment

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveyor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now