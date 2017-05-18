Junior HR Administrator

Fircroft
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

About the Role:

The Role:
Providing of admin support related to:

- Pension project tracking
- Mailing of employee communication etc.


- Needs to have good knowledge of Word, Excel
- Strong organizational skills
- Strong communication skills
- Structured approach to work
- Flexible and able to cope with volume work

Fluency in Dutch and English is mandatory for this role.

The Company:
Our client is a large petrochemical corporation. The core activities of this organization are focused on chemical production, refining, technology and manufacturing of a broad spectrum of petrochemicals.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in a HR related field

About Fircroft:
Contract
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
HR Administrator Jobs
£10 to £14 Per hour
566847