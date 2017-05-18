Junior HR Administrator

Company Fircroft

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

The Role:

Providing of admin support related to:



- Pension project tracking

- Mailing of employee communication etc.



- Needs to have good knowledge of Word, Excel

- Strong organizational skills

- Strong communication skills

- Structured approach to work

- Flexible and able to cope with volume work



Fluency in Dutch and English is mandatory for this role.



The Company:

Our client is a large petrochemical corporation. The core activities of this organization are focused on chemical production, refining, technology and manufacturing of a broad spectrum of petrochemicals.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Bachelor's degree in a HR related field



About Fircroft:

