Junior Contracts Engineer

Amec Foster Wheeler
Midrand
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 5:31am

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting a Junior Contracts Engineer based in Midrand.



* Carry out all Home Office and Field Contract Engineering / Administration and Quantity Surveying requirements as delegated for the project and construction contracts to which he / she is appointed in accordance with applicable company and project requirements, systems, procedures, budgets and schedules
* Preparation and control of tender / contract documents including commercial and contractual control of construction and service contracts including general administration and close-out activities and the return of all relevant records to home office for archiving on designated projects
* Actively promote effective communication and relations with all other interfacing departments, disciplines and contractors in carrying out the assigned duties

Skills /Qualifications



* Graduate of LLB Degree
* Contracts Management Qualification
* NEC / FIDIC Courses

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Contracts Engineer Jobs
