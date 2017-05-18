Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Midrand

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting a Junior Contracts Engineer based in Midrand.

* Carry out all Home Office and Field Contract Engineering / Administration and Quantity Surveying requirements as delegated for the project and construction contracts to which he / she is appointed in accordance with applicable company and project requirements, systems, procedures, budgets and schedules* Preparation and control of tender / contract documents including commercial and contractual control of construction and service contracts including general administration and close-out activities and the return of all relevant records to home office for archiving on designated projects* Actively promote effective communication and relations with all other interfacing departments, disciplines and contractors in carrying out the assigned duties

Skills /Qualifications

* Graduate of LLB Degree* Contracts Management Qualification* NEC / FIDIC Courses

