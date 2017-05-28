Junior C# Developer

Company Energy Jobline

ABB provides industry leading software and deep domain expertise to help the world's most asset intensive indus-tries such as energy, utilities and mining solve their biggest challenges, from plant level, regional network scale, to global fleet-wide operations. At ABB, it's the people that matter most - to us and our customers. Which is why we're always looking to add more talent to our team. For our growing Software Development Center located in Kraków we are currently looking for a student to join our team.Tasks:• Support Enterprise Connectivity System (ECS) deployments in ABB and external factories;• Develop system's extentions;• Support resolution of cases reported by customers and testers.Requirements:• Student of IT (preferably 3rd or 4th year);• Very good English;• Good knowledge of Microsoft .NET (C#, WinForms, WPF, WCF);• Strong knowledge of relational databases and SQL skills (preferably MS SQL Server);• Good planning and organization of work;• Good communication skills;• Familarity with Manufacturing Execution System (MES systems) will be an asset.