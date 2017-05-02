Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Services Analyst, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Delivery of Messaging Services, Global Desktop Client Services and Global Print Services to the global business units

Partnering with other Company IT organizations to ensure quality support and delivery to the end-user.

Provide status updates to peers and the customer with regards to issues being worked.

Providing Exchange Online / Office 365 & Skype administration, application tuning, production support

Providing tuning for performance and stability

Using Company change management processes to prevent production disruptions and outages

Researching and recommending solutions that best meet business needs and Enterprise operational requirements

This position participates in an on-call rotation with other global analysts to provide 24x7 coverage



Technical Experience

Previous direct IT experience providing general support for Windows Desktop operating systems, Windows 10 in particular

Previous experience in working Office 365 (Office Pro Plus, Exchange, and Skype for Business)

Expert diagnostic, troubleshooting, and problem solving for Microsoft Exchange Server

Applications support experience

Print server and configuration experience

Infrastructure support and design experience



Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, MIS or other IT/IS related major or satisfactory equivalent



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914024









Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

