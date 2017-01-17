Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Infrastructure Project Manager, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Manage a Data Centre build and migration of services to enhance the IT disaster recovery capability within the company

Ensure all activities agreed in the scope of work and detailed design stages are completed

Coordinate and monitor all change request activities

Coordinate internal technical resources engaged in the project

Act as a focal point between the customer and data centre provider

Chair all project meetings, ensuring actions are documented, assigned and completed

Track project schedule, creating and amending the project plan as required

Contribute to the identification of risks and any mitigations

Coordinate, arrange and communicate outages required to complete project work

Create and issue any end-user communications required

Ensure all deliverables, documentation and handovers are completed

Coordinate validation and sign-off at the end of the project

Previous experience of data centre infrastructure & systems migration projects is advantageous but not essential.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912503

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category IT Project Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now