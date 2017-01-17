About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Infrastructure Project Manager, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Manage a Data Centre build and migration of services to enhance the IT disaster recovery capability within the company
Ensure all activities agreed in the scope of work and detailed design stages are completed
Coordinate and monitor all change request activities
Coordinate internal technical resources engaged in the project
Act as a focal point between the customer and data centre provider
Chair all project meetings, ensuring actions are documented, assigned and completed
Track project schedule, creating and amending the project plan as required
Contribute to the identification of risks and any mitigations
Coordinate, arrange and communicate outages required to complete project work
Create and issue any end-user communications required
Ensure all deliverables, documentation and handovers are completed
Coordinate validation and sign-off at the end of the project
Previous experience of data centre infrastructure & systems migration projects is advantageous but not essential.
Contract position
