IT Consulting

Company Fircroft

Location San Ramon

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Responsibilities:

- Responsible for the management and delivery of a project - Responsible for delivery of key functional technical or business process designs

- Review and evaluate Quality Assurance procedures

- Communicate client expectation and feedback to engagement team

- Execute key performance strategies

- project definition and structure

- project and resource plan development and management

- Deliverable definition and development

- business case framing and development

- Recommend and coordinate the development, enhancement and maintenance of clients? business process

- Develop process solutions

- business case framing and development

- Scope out projects based on business requirements and achievable benefits targets to create a project plan and Statement-of-Work

- Lead projects to completion on-time and on-budget

- Facilitate meetings with project sponsors to Lead teams for deployment activities and to meet deliverables



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Education/Experience:

- Significantly demonstrated leadership and achievement track record

- Having professional certifications such as CPA, CISA

- Ability to lead small project teams with some oversight

- Deep expertise in a defined client service focus area/industry

- Proven experience in successfully managing staff and working with clients

- Ability to effectively facilitate meetings/workshops

- Ability to lead technology decisions and facilitate and articulate alternatives and direction

- 2-4 years consulting project management experience

- 10+ years of consulting or relevant work experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Internet Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now