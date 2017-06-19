About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft- RIYADH is looking for IP RAN Engineer with previous similar experience.
IP RAN engineer should have minimum 2~3 years of hands on experience in IPRAN NOC ( IP-MPLS / Routing & Switching ).
CCNA is a must , CCNP is a plus.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.