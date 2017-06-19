Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft- RIYADH is looking for IP RAN Engineer with previous similar experience.



IP RAN engineer should have minimum 2~3 years of hands on experience in IPRAN NOC ( IP-MPLS / Routing & Switching ).

CCNA is a must , CCNP is a plus.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Communications Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

