About the Role:Our Client is a leading Chemicals Manufacturing Company with locations throughout the U.S. and it has an opportunity for an International Accountant. This position will be located in a suburb on the West side of Chicago, IL.
POSITION PURPOSE
- Responsible for providing accounting support for international operations. Responsible for ensuring monthly/quarterly close and timely and accurate recording of financial transactions.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
- Responsible for various financial closing activities for international operations.
- Responsible for monthly journal entry preparation, account analysis and reconciliations in support of operations.
- Individual will interface closely with accounting and other functional staff in the international locations.
- Review and analyze financial statements of the international locations and business units.
- Review expenses to ensure they are fairly stated and provide commentary for major variations.
- Evaluate foreign currency gains and losses and the translation of local currency financial records to US$.
- Prepare monthly management reports, trend analysis and variance analysis including narratives explaining financial results
- Participate in the review and preparation of local statutory financial statements prepared by Client’s international locations and external accounting firms.
- Evaluate and communicate regarding the differences between US GAAP and Local Statutory financial statements including the detailed adjustments and reconciliations
- Assist in the preparation of consolidated financial statements
- Provide assistance to Controller with internal and external audits
- Assist auditors as required to ensure the audit progresses smoothly to required timescales and the auditors are furnished with all necessary documentation and explanations
- Training to provide capabilities for other Corporate Accounting positions
- Must be highly motivated self-starter who can thrive in a team-oriented environment.
- Must be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced, high energy environment.
- Must possess ability to interface with internal and external personnel and customers.
- Ensure work is in compliance with company policies and professional standards.
- Meet or exceed company requirements relating to deadlines and attendance.
- Ability to communicate with customers, co-workers and management within areas of responsibility.
- Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from management.
- Perform other duties as directed by management.
- EEO – Support Client’s commitment to Equal Employment Opportunity and make good faith efforts to help ensure that the workplace is free from harassment and discrimination.
- B.S. Degree in Accounting, Masters encouraged.
- CPA preferred
- Minimum 4 years experience in general accounting.
- Public accounting and/or public company experience preferred.
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
- Knowledge of SAP encouraged.
- Ability to analyze financial data accurately and provide valued insight on current financial position.
- Strong analytical, organizational, prioritization, and written and oral communication required.
