About the Role:

Plan and prioritise personal sales activities and customer/prospect contact to achieve agreed business aims, including sales and profit, managing a busy schedule through effective priority setting in order to maximise productivity.

Undertake proposals, including the calculation of sales prices to achieve targets.

Support the external sales team by generating proposals for the renewal, extension or upgrade of existing contracts.

Support sales by providing technical advice to both existing and potential customers.

Maintain regular contact with all customers’ especially key accounts.

Provide effective sales data, including the timely recording of quotation platforms and order ratio’s (including lost order reports) and analysis of sales performance again targets.

Brand new company vehicle

Full training

The chance to complete additional qualifications including degrees

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Atlas Copco Compressors forms part of the Atlas Copco group, which was established in Sweden in 1873. Our operations within the UK are, for the most part, dedicated to sales and service. As a company we are committed to the professional development of all employees, and strives to provide every possible opportunity to enhance their competence.Due to continued success and growth, Atlas Copco Compressors are now looking to expand their team through the recruitment of an experienced Internal Sales Executive to join their Compressor Service Technique division in Hemel Hempstead.We are looking for a commercially aware Internal Sales Executive with an in depth understanding of engineering or service products. Following guidelines you will prepare quotations for our customers requested by Field Sales Engineers and our Service Technicians for fixed price work.Competence in various software programs (MS office, Outlook, SAP, Lotus Notes and web based utilities) is required and most importantly you will bring a motivated attitude to succeed and develop within the organisation, always looking for areas of improvement to help grow our business and improve efficiency.Working as a part of our internal team, the successful Sales Executive will take responsibility for providing support for the external team and also to working proactively targeting repeat business from our historic customers and repeat customer accounts.Key responsibilities will include:In return for your hard work as an Internal Sales Executive, you will be entitled to a great range of benefits including:Atlas Copco offer service on all manufacturers equipment and therefore have need to identify parts for this work, we would therefore aim to grow this role into a support function for our existing business development activities in this area.If you have the technical skills and experience required to excel in the position of Internal Sales Executive, Atlas Copco want to hear from you.No terminology in the advert you have seen is intended to discriminate on the grounds of age, gender, race, colour, religion, disability or sexual orientation, and we will gladly accept applications from all sections of the community.