About the Role:Our client are an Aberdeen based Valve specialist who supply the energy industry with all valve related products to their onshore and offshore installations. Their services include installation and commissioning, testing and monitoring, service and repair, survey and onshore and offshore maintenance support.
Due to expansion, they are currently looking for a highly motivated Internal Sales Engineer to maximise company efficiency by interacting with clients, suppliers and internal staff to ensure company are as competitive as possible with their clients' quotations and that all queries are dealt with in a timely manner. The candidate will have strong valve experience and be able to engineer the quotations in terms of technically understanding the enquiry and offering a solution to specification and to the clients standards.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Prioritise quotations in line with weekly sales meeting and Internal Sales Team Lead direction
Manage quotations from suppliers
Time allocation for project enquiries
Ensure compliance to company procedures
Review of technical quotations against customer requirements as well as reconciling supplier services against requirements
REQUIREMENTS
HNC/D or Degree in Technical or Engineering discipline
Over 5 years within the valve industry would be advantageous
Sales or commercial experience with clients