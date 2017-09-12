Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Our client are an Aberdeen based Valve specialist who supply the energy industry with all valve related products to their onshore and offshore installations. Their services include installation and commissioning, testing and monitoring, service and repair, survey and onshore and offshore maintenance support.Due to expansion, they are currently looking for a highly motivated Internal Sales Engineer to maximise company efficiency by interacting with clients, suppliers and internal staff to ensure company are as competitive as possible with their clients' quotations and that all queries are dealt with in a timely manner. The candidate will have strong valve experience and be able to engineer the quotations in terms of technically understanding the enquiry and offering a solution to specification and to the clients standards.RESPONSIBILITIESPrioritise quotations in line with weekly sales meeting and Internal Sales Team Lead directionManage quotations from suppliersTime allocation for project enquiriesEnsure compliance to company proceduresReview of technical quotations against customer requirements as well as reconciling supplier services against requirementsREQUIREMENTSHNC/D or Degree in Technical or Engineering disciplineOver 5 years within the valve industry would be advantageousSales or commercial experience with clients