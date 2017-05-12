Interconnection Manager

About the Role:

Interconnection Manager- VA

A large renewable energy company focused on building large utility-scale generation facilities is currently seeking an Interconnection Manager based in Virginia.

The role will report into the VP of Engineering. The ideal candidate will have minimum 8 years of industry experience with great business acumen.

The company offers a competitive compensation package which includes re-location.

Responsibilities:



* Interconnection Management
* Draft and control internal CE standards for interconnection requests/one-lines
* Calculate requirements for PV Generating Facility Data Requests
* Review all interconnection studies
* Coordinate one-lines with internal and external engineering
* Lead technical negotiations with utilities on interconnection studies and agreements

Requirement:



* Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering is preferred
* Understanding of all relevant utility interconnection procedures
* Understanding of the relevant electrical codes, building codes, and permitting procedures for large scale solar projects
* Negotiations with utilities (study scope and results as well as interconnection agreement T&C's)
* Software experience: familiarity with PSSE and project/construction management software

