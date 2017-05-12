Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Interconnection Manager- VA

A large renewable energy company focused on building large utility-scale generation facilities is currently seeking an Interconnection Manager based in Virginia.

The role will report into the VP of Engineering. The ideal candidate will have minimum 8 years of industry experience with great business acumen.

The company offers a competitive compensation package which includes re-location.

Responsibilities:

* Interconnection Management* Draft and control internal CE standards for interconnection requests/one-lines* Calculate requirements for PV Generating Facility Data Requests* Review all interconnection studies* Coordinate one-lines with internal and external engineering* Lead technical negotiations with utilities on interconnection studies and agreements

Requirement:

* Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering is preferred* Understanding of all relevant utility interconnection procedures* Understanding of the relevant electrical codes, building codes, and permitting procedures for large scale solar projects* Negotiations with utilities (study scope and results as well as interconnection agreement T&C's)* Software experience: familiarity with PSSE and project/construction management software

