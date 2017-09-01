Company Fircroft

Location Dorset,England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to be an integral part of a multi-skilled team working at our Wytch Farm Oil Field near Corfe Castle, Wareham, Dorset. Wytch Farm produces from 12 remote well sites, via infield flow lines to a central oil & gas gathering station, where separation, stabilisation, water injection, gas compression/drying/fractionation, oil export, power generation, sales gas export, LPG storage and LPG export takes place. We are currently seeking an Instrument Technician who will be responsible for the maintenance, repair and operational testing of instrument related equipment and systems to ensure efficient, reliable and safe operation of our production facility.



This role operates on a rotational pattern of 4 X 10.5 hr shifts - 06:45/17:15. (Starting alternately on a Monday then Tuesday). The working pattern during projects and shutdowns may change and overtime may be required as circumstances dictate.



Key accountabilities include:

Working within a multi-disciplined team to safely operate and maintain our Wytch Farm Oilfield within the operational and maintenance procedures. Maximising the plant availability in the processing of Oil received from our various well sites

* Maintenance to be completed using the company standards and procedures.

* Complete scheduled and breakdown maintenance activities on the following:

o Safety Systems, Fire & Gas Systems, Flow Measurement Systems

o Pressure, Temperature and Level Control

o Gas Detection

o DCS Systems

o Hydraulic and Pneumatic Control Systems

*? Develop and review operational and maintenance procedures

*? Completion of Maximo work orders and ensure generation of new work requests to highlight plant and equipment failure

*? Raise relevant permits within the agreed time period to ensure that maintenance is completed in an efficient manner.

*? Provide assistance for projects, working with vendors and sub contractors as required

*? Comply with the requirements of Change Management policies eg, Plant Modifications Proposals

*? Employ Perenco Observation Safety Techniques (POST) to report safe and unsafe acts

*? Actively participate in a responsible waste management system

*? Attend and participate in the Operations shift meetings

*? Health, Safety and Environmental requirements are adhered to and actively promoted at all times



Qualifications Required:

*? Hold an accredited apprenticeship or an HNC equivalent in an engineering discipline

*? Previous experience in the Oil & Gas Industry is desirable although applications from a related Industry will be considered

*? Experience working with ATEX equipment (Compex Trained) is desirable but not necessary



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £37 to £38 Per hour

Apply Apply Now