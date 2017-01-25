Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position Instrument Supervisor, based Offshore



Responsibilities will include:

* Actively support a working environment based on respect for health, safety and environmental issues and maintenance of a high level of asset integrity.

* Where appropriate, position to provide input to major accident hazard management, in particular the prevention, detection, control, mitigation and response to major accidents.

* Ensures that the maintenance workload is executed efficiently.

* Responsible for the supervision of vendors and contractors carrying out maintenance activities.

* Build effective working relationships with other departments and shifts.

* Ensure necessary preparation for relevant scheduled activities.

* Lead, supervise on site and actively support the instrument technicians and vendors to ensure that the maintenance work is executed in a safe, efficient and timely manner giving due regard to quality of work done.

* Ensure that the underlying causes of failures are understood and that action is taken to avoid repeat failures.

* Supervise, coach and support direct reports in a professional manner.

* Bring defects in practices, equipment, and tools to the attention of relevant staff.

* Liaise with projects, vendors and OEMs so as to maintain maintenance plans and documentation.

* Maintain accurate and appropriate maintenance records and ensure that the data is entered into the appropriate information management systems.

* Raise relevant work permits in a timely manner.

* Execute duties as specified in station/bill/emergency response procedures or as directed by OIM.

* Ensure that high quality standards of housekeeping and cleanliness are maintained.

* Ensure that adequate stocks of equipment and materials are maintained.



Skills/Experience

* S/NVQ Process Engineering Maintenance (Instrument and Control) Level 3 or equivalent and Valid COMPEX cert

* Has a detailed knowledge of instrument maintenance practices applicable to offshore oil and gas assets, associated technical standards and relevant legislation.

* Experience of maintenance scheduling, organising, coordinating and controlling/monitoring work.

* Experience in the control and use of "Safe Systems of Work" (PTW) including their procedures.

* Ability to conduct fault finding, installation, isolation and re-instatement on communications, control and instrument systems.

* Knowledge of fire and gas detection, ESD systems and small bore tubing maintenance and inspection.

* Vendor management experience.

* Supervisory, written and verbal communication skills and the ability to present complex technical issues in a clear and concise manner



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912611







