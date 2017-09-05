Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Instrument/Control Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Acting as the onshore technical focal point for matters control/instrumentation.

Providing support to offshore installations for all instrument/low voltage maintenance requirements.

Providing technical support with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.

Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.

Advising on competency assessments of offshore Instrument personnel.

Raising modification requests and reviewing technical content of RMs raised by others.

Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors.

Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.

Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.

Working in accordance with agreed performance standards/targets/goals.

Actively contributing towards continuous improvement initiatives.

Any other duties as may be required.

Compliance with and commitment to:

Company Corporate Management System

Company Operational Safety Case

Company Environmental Policy and Procedures

Company Policies and Procedures

The development and review of operational procedures and manuals

Asset Safety & Operational Plans



Qualifications & Experience:

HNC/HND or BSc in Instrument Engineering or equivalent Chartered/Incorporated Engineer would be preferable

Oil and Gas UK medical

Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET

Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)

North Sea offshore experience as Instrument/Control Engineer

Understanding of UK Offshore legislation

Fiscal Metering Experience



Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916151.





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

