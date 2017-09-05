About the Role:Our client is an Aberdeen based FPSO Operator and they are currently looking for an Instrument and Control Engineer on a staff basis to provide support to their offshore installations.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Acting as the onshore technical focal point for matters control/instrumentation.
Providing support to offshore installations for all instrument/low voltage maintenance requirements.
Providing technical support with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.
Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.
Advising on competency assessments of offshore Instrument personnel.
Raising modification requests and reviewing technical content of RMs raised by others.
Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors.
Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.
Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.
Working in accordance with agreed performance standards/targets/goals.
Actively contributing towards continuous improvement initiatives.
REQUIREMENTS
HNC/HND or BSc in Instrument Engineering or equivalent
Chartered/Incorporated Engineer would be preferable
Oil and Gas UK medical
Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET
Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)
Fiscal Metering Experience