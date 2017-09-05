Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £60000 to £65000 Per year

Job ID 615877

Our client is an Aberdeen based FPSO Operator and they are currently looking for an Instrument and Control Engineer on a staff basis to provide support to their offshore installations.RESPONSIBILITIESActing as the onshore technical focal point for matters control/instrumentation.Providing support to offshore installations for all instrument/low voltage maintenance requirements.Providing technical support with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.Advising on competency assessments of offshore Instrument personnel.Raising modification requests and reviewing technical content of RMs raised by others.Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors.Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.Working in accordance with agreed performance standards/targets/goals.Actively contributing towards continuous improvement initiatives.REQUIREMENTSHNC/HND or BSc in Instrument Engineering or equivalentChartered/Incorporated Engineer would be preferableOil and Gas UK medicalCombined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUETMinimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)Fiscal Metering Experience