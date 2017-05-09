Company Orion Group

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Inspector, based in Rotterdam



Responsibilities will include:

Preparation, carry out, and reporting of inspections, reparations and constructive changes on the pressure equipment, according to the quality management system and in compliance with current legislation.

Draw up re-assessment plans and have it reviewed by the senior inspector.

Carry out of inspections according to the authorized (approved) re-assessment plan.

Evaluate the inspection data and NDO data, create an inspection report and have it reviewed and approved by the senior inspector.

Creating repair notifications and discuss with the senior inspector.

Draw up test requirements for the purpose of repairs and constructive changes and have it reviewed by the inspector



Education

Certificate MTS mechanical engineering or equal.

Certificate I&K level 2 of certificate MLT ( secondary welder technician )

Course basic safety VCA Additional knowledge of plan and conditions of use handsets and ducts



Skills/Knowledge

Knowledge of relevant current legislation

Knowledge regarding to degradation mechanisms.

Knowledge of basic NDO technics.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 911930







Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Inspector Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now