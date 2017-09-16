Company Fircroft

Location Detroit

About the Role:

The Role:

POSITION SUMMARY:

This position is responsible for the inspection of tools and the performance of inspection tasks in the department.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:



1. Inspect tools with a laser tracker, CMM and other inspection equipment.

2. Conduct tool repeatability studies (TR) of tools.

3. Perform sound studies using a sound meter (dosimeter).

4. Perform various inspection tasks as assigned

5. Performs other related work as required.



REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:



* Have experience certifying tools with inspection equipment.

* Proficient in blueprint reading

* Familiar with industrial Safety requirements

* Ability to deal with people in a friendly and open fashion.

* Ability to express and communicate ideas, both verbally and in writing.

* Possess knowledge of Microsoft Office programs especially Excel and Word



EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:



1. Associates Degree in a technical field such as engineering, from a college is preferred.

2. Will consider candidates that have a combination of education and experience of at least 2 years.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now