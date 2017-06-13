About the Role:Our Client is seeking an experienced Product Inspector on a contract basis at their Aberdeen site location.
Candidates MUST have proven experience working on Wellheads and Xmas tree equipment and a strong understanding of API 6A, ISO 9001-2008. Applicants must be immediately available.
Roles and Responsibilities will include but may not be limited to the following:
The Inspector will verify product conformance in accordance with company inspection procedure through application of appropriate inspection techniques such as dimensional / non-destructive testing and system interrogation
To prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures.
Read and understand BOM, Engineering Drawing and specifications
Recommend adjustments to the process or assembly if needed
Dimensional inspection with rulers, calipers, gauges, or micrometers, FARO arm
Carry out NDT, MPI and DPI
Documentation review as per BOM
Set up detailled inspection report
Implement Non Conformity Report and ensure corrective action are implemented
Discuss inspection results with those responsible for products (Workshop Supervisor/Manager)
Maintain and be responsible for the housekeeping of the work area
Diligently attend any training course the company may set
Assist Third Party Inspector (TPI) before final release of equipment
Maintain inspection dashboard
Hours: 8:00am to 5:00pm
REQUIREMENTS:
Experience on Wellheads and Xmas Tree equipments
Good understanding of API 6A, ISO 9001-2008
Experience of working in an engineering/manufacturing environment
Experience in the use of all necessary NDT techniques and dimensional verification processes
Knowledge in MPI and DPI
A good understanding of QHSE related legislation
Candidates MUST be immediately available.