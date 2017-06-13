Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Inspector Jobs - Quality

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 586778

Our Client is seeking an experienced Product Inspector on a contract basis at their Aberdeen site location.Candidates MUST have proven experience working on Wellheads and Xmas tree equipment and a strong understanding of API 6A, ISO 9001-2008. Applicants must be immediately available.Roles and Responsibilities will include but may not be limited to the following:The Inspector will verify product conformance in accordance with company inspection procedure through application of appropriate inspection techniques such as dimensional / non-destructive testing and system interrogationTo prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures.Read and understand BOM, Engineering Drawing and specificationsRecommend adjustments to the process or assembly if neededDimensional inspection with rulers, calipers, gauges, or micrometers, FARO armCarry out NDT, MPI and DPIDocumentation review as per BOMSet up detailled inspection reportImplement Non Conformity Report and ensure corrective action are implementedDiscuss inspection results with those responsible for products (Workshop Supervisor/Manager)Maintain and be responsible for the housekeeping of the work areaDiligently attend any training course the company may setAssist Third Party Inspector (TPI) before final release of equipmentMaintain inspection dashboardHours: 8:00am to 5:00pmREQUIREMENTS:Experience on Wellheads and Xmas Tree equipmentsGood understanding of API 6A, ISO 9001-2008Experience of working in an engineering/manufacturing environmentExperience in the use of all necessary NDT techniques and dimensional verification processesKnowledge in MPI and DPIA good understanding of QHSE related legislationCandidates MUST be immediately available.