Inspection Engineer - UKAS CAT 2 - API 570

Company Fircroft

Location East Riding of Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

ROLE REQUIREMENTS:

Responsible for Inspection of Pressurised Equipment to meet the requirements of the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations. You will be expected to manage your own workload, interact with clients and be responsible for timely delivery of inspections in accordance with UKAS approved inspection procedures.



GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

Typically HNC/HND or NVQ4 qualified with over 5 years experience in role/function and likely to meet the requirements for Incorporated Engineer status. Performs statutory and client specified examinations on all types of equipment, interprets results/data, prepares reports and recommends changes to schemes of examination. UKAS accredited role for pressure equipment examination.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Integrity / Reliability Engineering Jobs

Salary £28 to £32 Per hour

