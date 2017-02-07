Company G2 Recruitment

About the Role:

Infrastructure Engineer - Manchester - Permanent Role

My client has a requirement for an infrastructure engineer to join their team on permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a great team on some very exciting projects.

The role will cover a broad range of tasks from day to day infrastructure tasks from surveying the Comms rooms and looking and fibre and switch layouts. Training of the best standard will be offered to improve your knowledge and technical ability of Infrastructure and Networks.

You will be HND/HNC qualified and possess a minimum of 2/3 of these skills;

- MCSA/MCSE qualified

- Good experience around VMware (VMware ESXi, Horizone View)

- Microsoft Server

- Active directory and Group Policy

- Exchange

- Windows server 03-13

- Good understanding of Routing and Switching and knowledge of documentation.

Salary - £28k-£35k

Start - Immediate - Can interview immediately and wait for notice period for the right candidate

Benefits - Generous Holiday Allowance + More

Location - Manchester

To apply, please reply with an up to date CV.

