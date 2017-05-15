Infrastructure Associate - Finance

About the Role:We are representing several buldge bracket banks looking to grow their infrastructure and investments teams.
We are looking for individuals with 2+3 years experience working in Infrastructure investments from both Private Equity and Investment Banking backgrounds.
The ideal candidate will :
- Have exposure investing into a wide array of different assets across multiple industries
- Have extensive financial modelling experience working for Infrastructure funds
- Have experience leading investment committees, due diligence experience for new investments across multiple areas
- Extensive experience working with different boards across Marine, Energy, Logistics, Supply Chain, Industrial, Transportation clients.
If you are interested in finding out more, please send a copy of your resume ASAP to georgia.nixon@spencer-ogden.com - we are offering extremely competitive salaries and benefits for the chosen candidates.
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.