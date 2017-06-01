About the Role:
Good evening,
My client in London urgently require an Information Governance Manager for a long term (12+ months contract).
Please note my client are looking to pay £180-£210 per day.
Skills/experience
* 1-2 + minimum years in a management / lead role
* Data protection experience
* Previous experience working in the public/NHS/charity/government/similar sector
* Ability to roll-out / implement new GDPR regulation
* Strong knowledge of DPA law
If you're interested in this position please send your availability, rate and updated CV ASAP.
We also offer a referral scheme so if you know anyone who might be interested please forward on my details.
Kind regards,
Stella