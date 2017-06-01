Information Governance Manager

G2 Recruitment
London,Greater London,England
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 3:17pm

About the Role:

My client in London urgently require an Information Governance Manager for a long term (12+ months contract).

Please note my client are looking to pay £180-£210 per day.

Skills/experience



* 1-2 + minimum years in a management / lead role
* Data protection experience
* Previous experience working in the public/NHS/charity/government/similar sector
* Ability to roll-out / implement new GDPR regulation
* Strong knowledge of DPA law

Permanent
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Data Management Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply Now
576937