About the Role:

My client in London urgently require an Information Governance Manager for a long term (12+ months contract).

Please note my client are looking to pay £180-£210 per day.

Skills/experience

* 1-2 + minimum years in a management / lead role* Data protection experience* Previous experience working in the public/NHS/charity/government/similar sector* Ability to roll-out / implement new GDPR regulation* Strong knowledge of DPA law

If you're interested in this position please send your availability, rate and updated CV ASAP.

