Immeidate Need - Sample Catcher in MIdland

About the Role:

My client, who is an international leader in oilfield service activities, is seeking Sample Catchers who are located in the Midland, Texas area to start work ASAP!

You must have a Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certificate to apply for this position.

Location: Midland, Texas (only considering local candidates)

Duration: 3-6 month contract

Schedule: 12 Hour Shifts - DAYS OR NIGHTS

Interviews Process: 1 stage (telephone interview)

Start Date: Immediately

Required Skills:

* Must have Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certification* 0-1 years experience on a drilling rig or a junior mudlogger* Carries out the collection, the processing and description of cuttings samples, from the planned lagged depths and intervals* Assists in core recovery and core description when required* Ability to effectively listen and follow directions* Provide own steel toed boots

If you are local to the Midland area and have the required certifications please apply immediately; I commit to responding in a timely manner. I will be conducting telephone interviews immediately upon reviewing applicants!

Recruiter: Marina Casiano

Direct Line: 832-900-5912

