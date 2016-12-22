IMMEDIATE NEED - Sample Catcher

About the Role:
My client, who is an international leader in oilfield service activities, is seeking a Sample Catcher who is located in the Midland, Texas area to start work ASAP!
You must have a Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certificate to apply for this position.
Location: Midland, Texas (only considering local candidates)
Duration: 3 month contract
Schedule: 12 Hour Shifts - DAYS OR NIGHTS
Interviews Process: 1 stage (telephone interview)
Start Date: Immediately
Required Skills:
* Must have Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certification
* 0-1 years experience on a drilling rig or a junior mudlogger
* Carries out the collection, the processing and description of cuttings samples, from the planned lagged depths and intervals
* Assists in core recovery and core description when required
* Ability to effectively listen and follow directions
* Provide own steel toed boots
If you are local to the Midland area and have the required certifications please apply immediately; I commit to responding in a timely manner. I will be conducting telephone interviews immediately upon reviewing applicants!
Recruiter: Marina Casiano
Direct Line: 832-900-5912