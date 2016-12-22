IMMEDIATE NEED - Lease Operator

Company Progressive GE

Location Kingfisher

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a Lease Operator for a 3 month contract with potential to convert full-time. This is a great opportunity for someone with experience who is looking to join a reputable Exploration & Production company!

Job Title: Lease Operator

Location: Kingfisher, Oklahoma (seeking only local candidates)

Duration: 3 month contract (potential to extend or convert full-time)

Start Date: January 2017

Responsibilities:

* Makes routine checks on all well sites according to schedule.* Monitors production equipment, compressors, wellheads, dehydrators and meters.* Manages daily fluid production; gauge and record oil and water tanks; record all seal records.* Participates in periodic well review meetings with foreman, techs, and production engineer.* Analyzes production related problems and work with personnel to troubleshoot.* Submits daily data and turn in all reports and tickets on a timely basis.* Inspects lease sites, ensure they are clean and maintained; check for spills and fluid leaks.* Routinely inspects pumping units, compressors, and other equipment; ensure they are well maintained.* Communicates regularly with production foreman.* Performs all duties in accordance with HSE guidelines

Required Skills:

* 2+ years Lease Operator experience with an E&P company* Must be able to work under minimal supervisor* High school diploma or GED* Demonstrate base computer knowledge using Microsoft Office.* Effectively manage time to meet required deadlines* Excellent verbal and written communication skills* Ability to follow policies and procedures

If you meet all the required skills and are in the Kingfisher, OK area please apply at your earliest convenience. I commit to responding in a timely manner!

* Please note our office will be closed December 26 - January 2.

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Production Operator Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now