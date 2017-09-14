I&E Inspector

Company Progressive GE

Location Williston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is seeking an I&E Construction Inspector to join a leading and global Oil and Gas client in Williston, ND on a contract basis with the intent to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity!

I&E Construction Inspector

Responsibilities

* Adheres to, and enforces the safety culture/policies at each job site.* Ensures quality of projects by verifying that instrumentation, electrical, and automation installations are per industry specifications.* Ensures all electrical installations meet industry and government codes.* Interfaces and coordinates with Construction Manager on schedule and man power loading for each location to support overall project schedule.* Completes a daily report with an update on schedule and progress.* Approves daily tickets from contractors after ensuring the accuracy of the ticket. Responsible for communicating daily costs to the cost tracking software administrators.Minimum Requirements

Requirements

* 10+ years inspecting I&E contractors.* Working knowledge of regulations, codes, and standards applicable to US Onshore shale operating regions (specific to piping and vessels).* Can work independently with minimal direction.* Experience with managing multiple projects/tasks simultaneously.* General computer skills and proficiency with MS Office software.

Rates:

* Pay $700/day (W2)* Per diem $110/day* Driving allowance $50/day* Travel day (should be $630) - 1 per hitch and it's 10% less than pay rate

21/21 rotation

