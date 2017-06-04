I&E Designer

Energy Jobline
Alberta
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 2:02am

About the Role:


Our client is seeking an I&E Designer with an Oil & Gas and Petrochemical background in the Red Deer area.

Responsibilities:
  • Create Instrument and Control Engineering Design Change packages
  • Source, size and specify replacement instrumentation as required for both improvements and obsolescence while meeting engineering specifications and applicable industry codes
  • Create and update Instrument data sheets, loop sheets, P&ID's, panel drawings, logic narratives and other associated documents within the document management tools
  • Interface with the Instrument and Control Maintenance team to provide technical support where required and solicit input into the aforementioned Engineering Design Change packages
  • Work independently with guidance and mentorship from the Unit I&C Specialist
  • Provide short term vacancy coverage for Unit I&C Specialist absence due to training or holidays
  • Provide direction and assist Maintenance with respect to field construction and commissioning concerns
  • Ensure commissioning plans and Preventative Maintenance are in place when projects are completed

Requirements:
  • 10+ years Journeyman Instrumentation with last 5 years in a design role in a Petrochemical facility, or;
  • Certified Engineering Technologist (Instrumentation) with 5+ years of experience in an Industrial or Petrochemical Industry, or;
  • Designations in the Instrument field of: P.Eng, P.Tech(Eng), P.L. (Eng)


Designer Jobs
Cost Control
Apply Now
578780