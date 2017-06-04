About the Role:
Our client is seeking an I&E Designer with an Oil & Gas and Petrochemical background in the Red Deer area.
Responsibilities:
- Create Instrument and Control Engineering Design Change packages
- Source, size and specify replacement instrumentation as required for both improvements and obsolescence while meeting engineering specifications and applicable industry codes
- Create and update Instrument data sheets, loop sheets, P&ID's, panel drawings, logic narratives and other associated documents within the document management tools
- Interface with the Instrument and Control Maintenance team to provide technical support where required and solicit input into the aforementioned Engineering Design Change packages
- Work independently with guidance and mentorship from the Unit I&C Specialist
- Provide short term vacancy coverage for Unit I&C Specialist absence due to training or holidays
- Provide direction and assist Maintenance with respect to field construction and commissioning concerns
- Ensure commissioning plans and Preventative Maintenance are in place when projects are completed
Requirements:
- 10+ years Journeyman Instrumentation with last 5 years in a design role in a Petrochemical facility, or;
- Certified Engineering Technologist (Instrumentation) with 5+ years of experience in an Industrial or Petrochemical Industry, or;
- Designations in the Instrument field of: P.Eng, P.Tech(Eng), P.L. (Eng)