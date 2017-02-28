About the Role:
My client, a subsidiary of a global Engineering and Construction company, is seeking an I&E Construction Engineer in Houston, Texas to join their team for a 3-6 month project!
They partner with their clients to deliver both large and small scale engineering, procurement and construction management programs. This is a great opportunity for an experienced Construction Manager who has an EPC background that is immediately available to start work!
DURATION: 3-6 months
LOCATION: Houston, Texas (only local candidates)
SCHEDULE: 9/80 work schedule
REQUIREMENTS:
* 10 years experience in I&E Construction Engineering with EPC companies.
* Must have experience working on Midstream and Downstream projects
* Bachelor's Degree in related field
* Ability to communicate effectively
* Excellent oral and written communication skills
If you fit all the requirements listed above please apply; I commit to responding in a timely manner!
Recruiter: Marina Casiano, 832-900-5912