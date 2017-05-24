About the Role:Spencer Ogden are working with a major Power company who are involved in wind power projects in multiple sites across the United States. To support their team they require the services of ICS/ DCS Engineer on a contract basis. The successful candidates must be experienced in the commissioning and startup of combined cycle power plant DCS controls systems. The candidate should have good MKVIe software and hardware experience.
Details are as follows:
Job Title: ICS Engineer
Job Type: Contract
Company Type: Owner
Start Date: June 2017
Duration: 4-6 months
Project: Multiple Commissioning Projects
Location: Multiple Sites
Rate: Neg.
Per Diem: Neg.
Requirements:
- A minimum of a Bachelor Degree in Engineering or 2 years' experience with DCS controls
- Mechanical experience and know-how (hands on, reading and interpreting drawings, etc)
- MKVIe software and hardware experience
- Valid Driver License
Please that due to location only US citizens will be considered.
