Hydrotest Engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on 
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 7:48am

About the Role:

The Role:
Accountability and Primary Responsibilities

Accountability:

Accountable to the Project Manager and Pre-Commissioning Manager for all technical aspects of Hydro testing and pre-commissioning of Piping & Pipelines and associated systems.

Responsibilities:

? Reporting to the Project Manager / Management Team.

? Familiar with the Saudi Aramco Engineer Standard & procedure for hydro-test/pre commissioning and commissioning.

? Responsible for pipeline cleaning, Gauging, flooding, hydro-testing, Dewatering, Swabbing and Drying.

? Responsible to prepared and finalized Hydro test Package as per Saudi Aramco Engineer Standard and procedure, test diagrams and sketches for testing arrangements.

? Responsible to prepared and finalized pre-commissioning, design package and Construction Method Statement Package as per Saudi Aramco Standard.

? Planning, Execution, Control and Supervision of all activities of Hydro testing.

? Coordination with Pipe Line spread in charge, QA/QC and HSE team in the organization and those of client for related activities

? Preparation/ review of work procedures for above activities, controlling overall pre-commissioning/commissioning activities.

? To determine the MAOP (Maximum Allowable Operating Pressure) and Specified Minimum Yield Strength (SMYS) and Recycle test Pressure.

? Responsible to prepare data sheets of the conducted tests and results

? To prepare an excel sheet of tests conducted (failures, passed tests and changes made)

? Preparing reports for Client submission, etc.

? Manpower, equipment and material planning for cleaning, gauging, Hydro testing, Dewatering, Swabbing, Drying and leak

? Monitoring installation and testing of pipelines, valves, and other piping items. Review hydro test package, carry out inspection of the lines prior to testing

? Review of Calibration records for various instruments and Documentation control.

? Preparation of test pack, Planning and execution of preparatory activities.
? Checking hydro test equipment and instruments.

? Making arrangement for sourcing and transporting of test water and disposal thereof.

? Get repaired the line if any leak is attended and Re- Hydro test.

? Use of specification and procedure for quality welding.

? Taking action while any objection from client and consultant.

? Maintaining good contact with consultant and client.

? Responsible for HSE of all personnel involved in the operation.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
? University Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Masters in Pipeline will be Preferred.

? Minimum 10 Yrs of Experience in Pipeline and minimum 5 years of experience with Pipeline and Piping encompassing in Hydro testing and pre-commissioning activities.

? Proven experience of working on pipeline Hydro testing and pre-commissioning.

? Cross Country Pipeline Experience is Preferred.

? Supervision of pipeline pigging, cleaning, gauging , Pre hydrotest , hydrotesting pre commissioning and commissioning
?
Mandatory Knowledge of Hydro testing and pre-commissioning of all types of hydrocarbon pipelines and associated systems.
? Knowledge about P&ID, PFD, Isometric and all relevant Piping equipment data sheet and SIS sheet, Pipeline Alignment Sheets, Hydro test Diagram and their Calculations.

? Prepare the Hydro test Pack, Punch List and Approvals for Piping and pipelines pre-commissioning on all aspects.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

