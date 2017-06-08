Company Vivid Resourcing

On Behalf of my client, a world leading engineering contractor, experienced HVDC Commissioning Engineer to work in Germany. This roles requires candidates to possess good experience commissioning on HVDC projects, and an understanding of how HVDC convertor station behaviour interacts and affects the AC network.

Role Responsibilities:

* Exercise the control features of the HVDC scheme, under both low power and full power transfer conditions, and verifying the behaviours seen

* Energise key components in stages including

* Perform open circuit tests on the convertor

* HV switching and power control

* Reviewing the station/convertor behaviours and their interaction with the AC network

To be considered:

* You will have a degree in Electrical Engineering (this isn't essential, as wide and proven experience may be regarded as an alternative qualification)* HVDC substation commissioning and operation experience.

