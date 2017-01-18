HV Substation Site Supervisor - Tanzania

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Tanzania United Republic of,Africa

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 519867

Site Supervisor to work on HV Substation Construction Projects- T&D project experience in the East Africa region- Experience working with voltages up to 400kV- Electrical Engineering Degree- Role is within a European EPCFor more information about this role please contact our London office