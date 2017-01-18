HV Substation Site Supervisor - Tanzania

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Tanzania United Republic of,Africa
Posted on
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 6:48am
About the Role:Site Supervisor to work on HV Substation Construction Projects
- T&D project experience in the East Africa region
- Experience working with voltages up to 400kV
- Electrical Engineering Degree
- Role is within a European EPC
For more information about this role please contact our London office
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category
Electrical Engineering Jobs
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply
Job ID
519867