HV Overhead Line Construction Manger - Wst Africa - French Lang

· Position: Construction Manager (HV Overhead Transmission Line)· Location: based in Benin· Language: French Speaking· Experience: + 7 years in the Construction of HV Transmission Lines in developing countries (preferably Africa)· Start date: as soon as possible· Company provide: accommodation, food, car (company standard for expat)· Company provide nr. 3 air ticket/year (minimum period of permanence at site is 110 calendar days)· Leaves: 24 days/year + travel days· Budget: 85-95 keuro (cost to company, all inclusive: taxes, fee, social contributions, etc); to be verified also according to the experience of the candidateFor more information about this role please contact our London office